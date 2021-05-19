Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Cut by Rothschild Capital Partners LLC

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,538 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 6.8% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after buying an additional 115,881 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,161.32.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,232.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,301.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,204.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,330.00 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,548 shares of company stock worth $447,602,684 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

