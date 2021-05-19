Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.33

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 467266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABEV. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Ambev alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 234,793,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,335,000 after buying an additional 15,918,922 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ambev by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,169,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,745,000 after buying an additional 20,971,100 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 111,830,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,415,000 after buying an additional 6,206,343 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Ambev by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 97,480,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,546,000 after buying an additional 28,205,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 64,715,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.