American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Lessened by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $154.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $160.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

