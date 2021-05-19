American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,425 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in American Express by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 90,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in American Express by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 4,642,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $561,286,000 after buying an additional 28,477 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $154.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.94. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $160.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

