American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.040-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.02 million-$79.66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.92 million.

APEI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.05. 6,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,978. The company has a market cap of $523.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.53. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APEI. TheStreet raised shares of American Public Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.29.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

