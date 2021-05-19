American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at HC Wainwright

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) had its target price decreased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AREC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Resources in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Get American Resources alerts:

AREC opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -0.69. American Resources has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $8.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Resources will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in American Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in American Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.