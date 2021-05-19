American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Well Corp provides telehealth platform principally in the United States and globally. American Well Corp is based in BOSTON. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $12.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.94. American Well has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Well will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,940,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,866,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $755,702.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,054,638 shares in the company, valued at $11,537,739.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 607,402 shares of company stock worth $10,457,404.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,173,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 1,185.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 166,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 153,425 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 884,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 582,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

