Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at Cormark

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Separately, Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday.

USA stock opened at C$2.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.51. Americas Silver has a one year low of C$1.91 and a one year high of C$5.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$270.07 million and a PE ratio of -6.93.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

