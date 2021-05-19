Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $236.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.44.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP stock opened at $252.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $127.71 and a twelve month high of $269.29. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.33.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 316.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $815,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 197,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,934,000 after acquiring an additional 13,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.