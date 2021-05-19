AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.480-4.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AMETEK also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.080-1.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.53. 911,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,043. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $84.27 and a 1-year high of $139.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.29.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,968.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

