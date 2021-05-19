AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.080-1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AMETEK also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.480-4.560 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AME. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.29.

AME stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.08. 613,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,194. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $82.64 and a twelve month high of $139.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.25.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

