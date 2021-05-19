AmonD Achieves Market Cap of $2.36 Million (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 44.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last week, AmonD has traded down 56.7% against the dollar. AmonD has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $15,945.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00070942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.82 or 0.00305557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00192688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004591 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.64 or 0.01083851 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00037365 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 832,517,387 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

