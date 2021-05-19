Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Trading 2.7% Higher

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) shares traded up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $149.98 and last traded at $149.88. 172,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,164,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.89.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.
The stock has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.43 and a 200-day moving average of $149.71.
In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Analog Devices by 3.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analog Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADI)
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.
