Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Trading 2.7% Higher

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) shares traded up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $149.98 and last traded at $149.88. 172,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,164,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

The stock has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.43 and a 200-day moving average of $149.71.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Analog Devices by 3.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

