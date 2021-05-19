Analog Devices Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 6,160 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 809% compared to the average daily volume of 678 put options.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,173.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI stock opened at $145.89 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The company has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

