Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,823 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 4.8% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in Comcast by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.33 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

