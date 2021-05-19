Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.4% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

CSCO stock opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The company has a market cap of $223.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

