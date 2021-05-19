Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $8 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for 1.1% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after buying an additional 9,397,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,445,000 after buying an additional 1,356,100 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,370,000 after buying an additional 928,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG opened at $122.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.56 and a 200-day moving average of $100.10. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $128.25.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.40.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

