Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Invests $471,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $79.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

