Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 100 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $191.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.10. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $96.10 and a 1 year high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,758 shares of company stock valued at $9,480,762 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

