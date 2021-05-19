Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 100 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,900 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $111.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.19. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.