Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 10,332 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 27.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,332 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 752.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.60 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.