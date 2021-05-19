Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 1,950 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,850 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 81,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC opened at $73.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.92. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of -86.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.78.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.