Analysts Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Post $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.95. Autodesk reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $8.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.23.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Autodesk by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 248.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $1,054,698,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 293,715 shares of the software company’s stock worth $89,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $272.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $190.13 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.06, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.41.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

