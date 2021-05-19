Analysts Anticipate Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) will report $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.38.

Shares of BFAM traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,541. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $104.54 and a one year high of $182.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $494,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,920,808.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $818,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,436 shares of company stock worth $3,464,673 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

