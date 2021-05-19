Analysts Anticipate Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to Announce $1.91 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the highest is $1.97. Honeywell International posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year earnings of $7.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $4.15 on Tuesday, reaching $222.32. 2,270,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.32. The firm has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $131.93 and a 1-year high of $232.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,785,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,912,000 after acquiring an additional 375,234 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 26,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

