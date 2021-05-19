Analysts Anticipate Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $800,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will report $800,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $600,000.00. Liminal BioSciences posted sales of $390,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full-year sales of $24.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 million to $89.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.23 million, with estimates ranging from $2.11 million to $26.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 196.39% and a negative net margin of 2,758.32%.

LMNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Leede Jones Gab restated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

LMNL opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Liminal BioSciences has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 20,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $2,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

