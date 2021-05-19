Analysts Anticipate Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.31. Tenaris posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TS. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 1,792.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 1,038.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.04. 164,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,202. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

