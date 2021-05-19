Analysts Expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will post $2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the lowest is $1.69. Brunswick posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 107.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $7.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

BC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

BC stock opened at $104.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.15. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $69,648,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 114.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,081,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,130,000 after buying an additional 576,430 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,121,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,502,000 after purchasing an additional 256,185 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Brunswick by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,699,000 after purchasing an additional 239,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $16,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.