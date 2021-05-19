Analysts Expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to Announce $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.47. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,828 shares of company stock worth $3,769,291. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $103.92 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $56.03 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 28.89%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

