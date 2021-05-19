Analysts Expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $465.34 Million

Brokerages forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will report $465.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $475.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450.67 million. Installed Building Products reported sales of $393.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.60.

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $309,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,645.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 497.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,450,000 after acquiring an additional 311,261 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,591,000 after acquiring an additional 260,422 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $23,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $16,722,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $17,462,000. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBP traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.54. 200,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,634. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $140.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.