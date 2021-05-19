Analysts Expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.03) to $1.53. MacroGenics reported earnings of ($0.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on MGNX. Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $576,348.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $125,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,666 shares of company stock worth $1,351,243 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 6,027,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,989,000 after purchasing an additional 123,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,207,000 after buying an additional 678,774 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,933,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,135,000 after buying an additional 558,377 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in MacroGenics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,102,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,678,000 after acquiring an additional 430,499 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in MacroGenics by 70.3% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,148,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,416,000 after acquiring an additional 887,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGNX traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $30.77. The company had a trading volume of 856,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,941. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.53. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $36.48.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

