Analysts Expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $805.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to announce $805.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $795.00 million to $829.00 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $699.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

Nasdaq stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,155. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.56. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $112.23 and a twelve month high of $166.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,518 shares of company stock worth $2,646,256 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

