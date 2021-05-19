Analysts Expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Billion

Brokerages expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report $3.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.66 billion and the highest is $4.11 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 256.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year sales of $14.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.51 billion to $17.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.75 billion to $22.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

NYSE:LUV opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,467 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,325,000. Q Capital Solutions acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,482,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 36.8% in the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023,259 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $62,480,000 after purchasing an additional 275,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

