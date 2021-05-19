Analysts Expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to post $1.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.84 billion. The Hershey reported sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full-year sales of $8.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,542,252.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $481,957.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,707.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171 over the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Hershey by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HSY traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,845. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.19 and a 200 day moving average of $153.21. The Hershey has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $174.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

