Analysts Expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Post $0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Tivity Health reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%. The company had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.67 million.

TVTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in Tivity Health by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth $784,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TVTY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.55. 169,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.37.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

