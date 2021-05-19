Analysts Set Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) PT at $40.80

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CALT. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $3,923,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,611,000 after purchasing an additional 697,687 shares in the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CALT traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,530. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $705.68 million and a PE ratio of -20.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.