Analysts Set Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Target Price at $77.67

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Century Communities alerts:

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $1,998,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 311,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.62. 7,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.59.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.