Analysts Set Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) PT at $12.63

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

