Analysts Set NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Target Price at $34.00

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

NFYEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NFI Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NFI Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NFI Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NFYEF opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. NFI Group has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $25.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6817 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

