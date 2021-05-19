Analysts Set Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) PT at $266.75

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $266.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.68. The company had a trading volume of 12,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,268. Stryker has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 10.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,311,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,885,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after buying an additional 14,117 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

