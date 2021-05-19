Analysts Set Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) PT at $195.14

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,847.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,441 shares of company stock worth $53,361,469. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WHR traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $238.93. 808,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,541. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $116.42 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.31 and its 200-day moving average is $204.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

