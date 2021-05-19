Analyzing Emerald (NYSE:EEX) & NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) and NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Emerald and NIC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald -402.06% 8.30% 2.74% NIC 14.94% 23.51% 15.34%

This table compares Emerald and NIC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald $360.90 million 1.04 -$50.00 million $0.85 6.15 NIC $354.20 million 6.45 $50.43 million $0.77 44.16

NIC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Emerald. Emerald is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NIC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Emerald shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of NIC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Emerald shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of NIC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Emerald has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NIC has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Emerald and NIC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald 0 2 0 0 2.00 NIC 1 2 0 0 1.67

Emerald currently has a consensus target price of $3.97, indicating a potential downside of 24.09%. NIC has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential downside of 7.84%. Given NIC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NIC is more favorable than Emerald.

Summary

NIC beats Emerald on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications. In addition, the company operates Elastic Suite platform that streamlines the wholesale buying process for brands and retail buyers; and Flex platform. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services and payment solutions that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company operates through three segments: State Enterprise, Payments, and TourHealth. Its digital government services consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, filing a government-mandated form or report, and making digital payments. The company's service offerings include business registrations and renewals; court services; driver's license renewal; health professional license services; hunting and fishing licenses; income and property tax payments; limited criminal history searches; motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; motor vehicle inspections; payment processing; prescription drug monitoring; professional license renewal; secretary of state business searches; temporary vehicle tags; uniform commercial code searches and filings; vehicle title, lien, and registration; and vital records. Its software & services business provides SaaS solutions relating to payment processing, healthcare and licensing, COVID-19 testing solutions, software development, and other digital government services under state enterprise contracts to federal, state, and local governments. In addition, the company develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. NIC Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Olathe, Kansas.

