AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.82.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Renaissance Capital raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

NYSE:AU opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.4805 per share. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,431,863 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $597,889,000 after purchasing an additional 944,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 102.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,247,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $334,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718,948 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,433,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $185,275,000 after purchasing an additional 288,386 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 24.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,548,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,839 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 78.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,704,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

