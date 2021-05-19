Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $74.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $75.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

