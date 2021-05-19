ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.430-1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $415 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.66 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.690-7.100 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $308.38.
NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.66. 3,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,548. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $259.04 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $354.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 1.23.
In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total transaction of $1,028,133.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,903,029. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
