ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.430-1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $415 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.66 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.690-7.100 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $308.38.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.66. 3,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,548. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $259.04 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $354.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total transaction of $1,028,133.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,903,029. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

