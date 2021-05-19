ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.690-7.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.430-1.670 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.38.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $319.74. 2,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $259.04 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,903,029 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

