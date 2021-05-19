Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Peel Hunt downgraded Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $23.17 on Monday. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

