Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Peel Hunt downgraded Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $23.17 on Monday. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
