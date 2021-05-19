Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.57 Per Share

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 2.5681 per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Aperam’s previous dividend of $2.52.

Shares of APEMY stock opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.50. Aperam has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $57.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on APEMY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BNP Paribas raised Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aperam presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

