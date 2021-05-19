API3 (API3) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17.05 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last seven days, API3 has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.38 or 0.00012616 BTC on popular exchanges. API3 has a market capitalization of $74.45 million and $17.05 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00098987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00022642 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $629.63 or 0.01477354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00064674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00118730 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official website for API3 is api3.org . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

