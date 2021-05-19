Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Gap Down to $83.36

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.36, but opened at $78.08. Appian shares last traded at $80.46, with a volume of 2,088 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APPN. Barclays reduced their price target on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised their price target on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.56 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,622,000 after purchasing an additional 242,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

